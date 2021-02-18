CUOMO IN TROUBLE: FBI Launches Investigation Into Handling Of Nursing Homes Amid Pandemic

The FBI and the U.S. attorney’s office started an investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s handling of nursing homes amid the ongoing pandemic, according to reports.

Cuomo has been slammed in the last week with accusations that he covered up New York’s nursing home death toll. Families on Wednesday called for a federal probe.

The state’s reported death toll ballooned from around 9,000 – a number that excluded nursing home residents who died of coronavirus at hospitals – to just over 15,000 after a state attorney general report.

According to The Times Union, the probe by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York is in its early stages.

Last week, an aide conceded the administration withheld the nursing home death toll from state lawmakers out of fear it would be used against the state by the Trump Administration.

Some lawmakers have called for revoking Cuomo’s emergency powers.

“It is clear that what is happening here is criminal, the Governor’s emergency powers need to be revoked, and there must be an investigation into the implementation of the policy, the cover up, and the continued attempts to avoid necessary transparency and accountability for grieving New York families,” Rep. Lee Zeldin said in a statement following reports of the FBI investigation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)