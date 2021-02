On Thursday night, February 18, the Israeli cabinet approved the extension of the ban on entry and exit to and from Israel. The ban will now remain in place for an additional 14 days, through March 6.

Certain leniencies are expected to be introduced in the coming days. The government has already announced that 2000 passengers will be permitted to enter Israel each day. It remains to be seen how this policy will be carried out.

