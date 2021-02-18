WATCH THIS: Social Media FIRESTORM After NYC Mayoral Candidate Yang Says He Approves Of Yeshiva Education

NYC Mayoral Candidate Andrew Yang caused a firestorm on Thursday, when he made comments in favor of Yeshiva education in New York City.

Taking questions over Zoom for the “New York Jewish Agenda”, the candidate was asked about Yeshiva education which has been under attack for the past few years.

The following is his response:

“When I looked at the Yeshiva question, the first thing I wanted to see, was what were the outcomes. What is the data. I don’t think we should be prescribing our curriculum, unless the curriculum can be demonstrated to have improved impact on people’s career trajectories and prospects afterwards”, Yang said.

“If the school is delivering the same outcomes, I do not think that we should be prescribing rigid curriculum. And I will also say that when I was in public school, we studied the Bible for a month. Bible is literature. If it was good enough for my public school, I do not see why we are somehow prioritizing secular (education) over faith-based learning.”

Following his remarks, social media exploded from the usual suspects such Naftali Moster – who works day and night to destroy the Yeshiva system – and others. But one person, NY Times reporter Eliza Shapiro, who covers NY schools, tweeted “Just can’t overstate how remarkable it is that Yang is saying this. There is evidence that boys are graduating from Hasidic yeshivas unable to read, write or in some cases speak English. And Yang is saying – fine with him.”

It seems Shaprio has turned from reporter to pundit.

Many elected officials immediately tweeted their responses to angry social media accounts that blasted Yang.

NYC Councilman Kalman Yeger tweeted “NY Times’ “education reporter” lying about yeshivas. As usual.”

NYC Councilman Chaim Deutsch responded to Ben Max of the Gotham Gazette and wrote “This is exactly right. The Talmud, for example, is basically several textbooks full of legal, mathematical, & moral lessons. There is no secular equivalent to religious studies. Yeshiva students split their days between Talmud & secular studies. A good balance.”

NY State Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein tweeted “Journalist or pundit??? Some public school kids struggle too. The fact remains, overall yeshiva outcomes are spectacular! Despite the fact that *some* in the media have made it their mission to attack the yeshiva community.”

