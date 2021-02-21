RUNNING LOW: NYC Has ‘Fewer Than 1,000 First Doses’ Of COVID Vaccine Left

NYC had fewer than 1,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on hand Saturday after winter weather impacted shipments this week, officials said.

The city still has around 110,000 second-dose vaccines set aside, according to the data.

A total of 1,471,948 first and second doses have been administered in the city as of Saturday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio warned this week that the city was running low on first doses of the vaccine because of winter weather slamming the U.S.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)