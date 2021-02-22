Belzer Chassidus Vaccinate 1,500 In Main Beis Medrash in Yerushalyim

In a special vaccination operation that took place on Friday among the Belzer community, some 1,500 people, mostly yeshiva students and avreichim, arrived at the main Belzer Beis Medrash in Yerushalayim in order to receive the COVID vaccine.

The would-be vaccine recipients arrived at 7:00 a.m. and continued coming until 2:00p.m. in the afternoon. The operation was organized by Rabbi Aharon Fried, one of the high-ranking Askanim in Belz. Yerushalayim Mayor, Moshe Lion, joined in the effort and partnered with the community in order to continue promoting the receiving of vaccines in the city.

The Chassidim received the vaccine in accordance with the instruction given by the Belzer Rebbe. According to other Askanim in the group, future operations such as this will take place as well.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)