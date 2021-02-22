Brooklyn: Massive Fire Tears Through Jewish-Owned Business On Empire Boulevard [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

The FDNY was battling a fast-moving blaze in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, Monday morning.
The fire started at around 10:40AM at 183 Empire Boulevard near Bedford Avenue. FDNY quickly transmitted a third alarm due to heavy fire conditions.
Sources confirm to YWN that the business is a Jewish-owned mechanic shop.
There are no reports of injuries or widespread evacuations.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)