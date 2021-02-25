Kol Haposhet Yad: A Timely Purim Message From Philanthropist Reb Shlomo Yehuda Rechnitz

L’chvoid all the Purim Shluchei Mitzvah,

As the events of this past year has caused all of us to alter our plans, traveling this Purim to collect for the Mosdos Hatorah and Chesed are unfortunately no different.

As someone living on the west coast, although it may be a tad more difficult, I’d like to try and help in my own small way. Just over the last two weeks, between emails, voicemails and texts, I’ve received over a thousand requests to participate. It’s been hard for me and people assisting me to decipher most of the messages. Among the communications, there were duplicative, incoherent messages, some missing the names of the Mosdos, their addresses and a host of other pertinent information.

I’ve therefore created a new email just for this Purim. The address is [email protected]

These are the absolute guidelines to guarantee a response.

1. Send an email detailing the following:

A) Name of the Mosad the way it appears on its 501(c)(3) exemption.

B) The mailing address.

C) A general description of the type of Mosad.

D) The amount of people that uses its services.

E) The amount of money you received last Purim.

F) The head administrator of the Mosad.

G) In the subject line, write “Purim Charity 2021”.

H) Do not send more than one email! This will substantially reduce your possibility of getting a response. However, should you not receive a response within 45 days, please send another email but add in the words “2nd request” into the subject line.

I) Should you not have access to email, please fax the above detailed information to (323) 524-1322.

If the charity request is for a Yochid, the Rav of his Shul should send a general description of the cause with all of the above pertinent information.

A Freilichen Purim,

SHLOMO YEHUDA RECHNITZ

L’refuah Shlaimah L’liba Devorah Bas Rivka