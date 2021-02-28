WATCH THIS: Biden Loses Train Of Thought In Middle Of Texas Speech

President Biden visited Texas yesterday for the first time since the state was besieged by a winter storm and prolonged cold spell that left millions without power and water.
While giving a speech, Biden appeared to lose his train of thought within the first few seconds of a speech he delivered at NRG Stadium, which has been converted to a FEMA coronavirus camp. Biden was listing off the names of elected officials that he was thanking for “welcoming” him.
After listing off a couple of names and then stumbling over another, Biden asked, “What am I doing here?” He continued, “I’m going to lose track here.”
“And Reps. Shirley Jackson Lee, Al Green, Sylvia Garcia, Lizzie Panelli, excuse me, Pannill. What am I doing here? I’m going to lose track here. And Mayor Turner, Judge Hidalgo. Thank you all for welcoming us.”
Who is Shirley Jackson Lee? He of course meant Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee.
Watch the latter half of his opening remarks below:
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Lost a train of thought? Perhaps. Lost an election? Ish don’t think so.
And he failed to toss out paper towels. That solved everything in Puerto Rico.
Younger people than the President have lost track of their thoughts when speaking to the masses. Why make fun of the president? He is mortal a and should not be expected to superhuman.
This is totally awesome because it highlights our high expectations of this guy. If YWN posted an article about the last guy every time he lost his train of thought, or said something totally nonsensical, there’d be no room to show articles about anything else! Covfefe!
He has Dementia–he had it before he was elected and we are now coming to the point where Biden’s “handlers” will no longer be able to hide the obvious from the public. His Dementia was on full display during his run for the Presidency.
Perhaps you have read recently where members of his own Democratic party have urged Biden to give up sole control of our nuclear weapons code. The reason is due to concerns over his mental status.
It’s all so frightening that a man with Dementia is the current President of the most powerful nation on earth.
Almost as frightening is that the person who will take his place as President is incredibly ill equipped for the position. A person whose incompetence was exposed when she made a very short run for the nomination to the Presidency in 2020.
Biden picked her because she is black and a woman. He promised to make his administration the most “diverse” administration ever.
President Harris can’t wait 😈
Much ado about nothing! As Bill’sHill called it a nuthigburger! There are so, so many gaffes, memory lapses and losses of train of thought of this prez this is not one of the bigger ones!
At least this Guy admits it.
Serves you right sleepy joe since you are a wicked burglar who stole the election from President Donald Trump who was duly reelected
I dont like Biden but I have to say there is nothing newsworthy here. Biden frequently Gaffes and so a small one happened here. If he completely lost his train of thought and forgot what he was talking about, then that it news
Nebuch
Man shows every sign of early stages of dementia and gets elected.
Hopefully, he won’t launch any nuke because “voices” tell him to!
Biden is a demented Alzheimer diseased old socialist fool, who is nothing but a puppet and a useful idiot for his handlers and puppet masters, the extreme marxist socialist America hating treasonous swines, like Kamala harris,Bernie Sanders, and that other demented old America hater Nancy Pelosi, and the rest of the leftist America hating DemonRats.
The American people have committed national suicide by electing these treasonous America hating sewer rats.
If you want a picture how America will look like after four years of this gangster regime, just take a look at Venezuela or Zimbabwe
I didn’t vote for biden, but the headline pokes fun and is in poor taste
about time to check in Old age home , Jill will take over the job,
with Nancy Pelossi and bring this nation to………………………………
To all Trump haters: Did you vote for this doddering old fool to shine a spotlight on dementia as a disease?
Shirley Jackson was a very popular writer who lived from December 14, 1916 to August 8, 1965. She wrote some very interesting stories that were all the rage when I was growing up.
It’s happening sooner than I thought.
Kamala (amalek) will be presidet.
Thats unfortunate