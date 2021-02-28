WATCH THIS: Biden Loses Train Of Thought In Middle Of Texas Speech

President Biden visited Texas yesterday for the first time since the state was besieged by a winter storm and prolonged cold spell that left millions without power and water.

While giving a speech, Biden appeared to lose his train of thought within the first few seconds of a speech he delivered at NRG Stadium, which has been converted to a FEMA coronavirus camp. Biden was listing off the names of elected officials that he was thanking for “welcoming” him.

After listing off a couple of names and then stumbling over another, Biden asked, “What am I doing here?” He continued, “I’m going to lose track here.”

“And Reps. Shirley Jackson Lee, Al Green, Sylvia Garcia, Lizzie Panelli, excuse me, Pannill. What am I doing here? I’m going to lose track here. And Mayor Turner, Judge Hidalgo. Thank you all for welcoming us.”

Who is Shirley Jackson Lee? He of course meant Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee.

Watch the latter half of his opening remarks below:

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)