Israel’s COVID Death Toll Surpasses 6,000 R”L

Israel’s death toll since the beginning of the pandemic surpassed 6,000 on Sunday, when 23 more fatalities were recorded, raising the total death toll to 6,008.

A total of 818,548 Israeli have contracted the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. Currently, there are 27,974 active cases.

The number of seriously ill patients stands at 640, of whom 221 are ventilated.

Over 4.1 Israelis are fully vaccinated and over 5.1 million Israelis have received their first dose of the vaccine.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)