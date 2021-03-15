PURE HATE IN WILLIAMSBURG: Thug Steals Shtreimel Off Head Of Hasidic Man On Friday Night [SEE THE VIDEO]

The NYPD is investigating a hate crime that took place in Williamsburg on Friday night.

Police say a Hasidic man was walking on the corner of Wallabout Street and Marcy Avenue at around 6:15PM, when a man ran up from behind him, grabbed his Shtreimel off his head, and ran off.

The Shtreimel was valued at $8,000.

Williamsburg Shomrim assisted the NYPD is obtaining the attached security camera footage of the hate crime.

The unidentified male is 5’07” to 5’10”, 125lbs, and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)