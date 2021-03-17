WELCOME TO NY: State Police Arrest Same Man THREE TIMES In One Day

Read below to see how the criminal justice system in the New York State works.

The following was provided to YWN by the NY State Police:

State police from the Montgomery barracks arrested Robert Radek, 29, from the town of Marlboro three times on March 7, 2021. The first arrest occurred at 7:55 a.m. Radek was operating a 1994 Jeep Cherokee traveling South Street in the city of Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The trooper learned that Radek was driving with a suspended New York Driver’s License and was in possession of crack-cocaine. He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the City of Newburgh Court on April 19, 2021 at 8:30 a.m.

The second arrest occurred at 2:30 p.m. Radek was operating 2007 Honda Civic and traveling on Third Street in the city of Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Radek was stopped by the same trooper. The trooper immediately recognized him from him earlier. The trooper learned that Radek was in in possession of 1.3 grams of heroin and crack cocaine. He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree, a misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the City of Newburgh Court on April 19, 2021 at 8:30 a.m.

The third arrest occurred at 5:45 p.m. Radek was operating a 1994 Jeep Cherokee and traveling on Robinson Street in the city of Newburgh when he was stopped for multiple vehicle and traffic law violations. While speaking to Radek the trooper determined that he was impaired by drugs. He was charged with Driving While Ability Impaired and Aggravated Unlicensed Operator 1st degree, a class E felony. Radek was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the city of Newburgh Court on April 20, 2021 at 8:30 a.m.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)