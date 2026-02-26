Chareidi Draft Protestors Erect “Hostages Square” in Modiin Illit, Comparing Bochurim To Gaza Captives

A protest campaign opposing the arrest of Chareidim for evading military conscription has escalated, as activists erected a display in Modiin Illit labeled “Hostages Square” — invoking imagery associated with the Israeli hostages held captive in Gaza.

The installation was set up Thursday in a central traffic circle in the predominantly Chareidi city following a series of arrests of men who failed to report for draft orders. Protesters hung a large sign reading “Hostages Square,” an apparent reference to the well-known site in Tel Aviv dedicated to Israelis abducted during Hamas’ October 7 attack. Black and yellow ribbons — symbols also widely linked to the hostage campaign — were draped around the area.

At the center of the roundabout, activists placed wooden lecterns resembling shtenders. The empty shtenders appeared to mirror the empty chairs displayed in Tel Aviv as a symbol of those held in Gaza.

The campaign began several weeks ago, with black ribbons appearing in Chareidi neighborhoods in response to draft-related arrests. In recent months, protestors have increasingly adopted language and symbols associated with the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which advocates for the release of those abducted by Hamas.

In October, an image circulated online showing a detained bochur wearing a yellow ribbon alongside the slogans “Until the last hostage” and “Bring them home, now.”

Some Chareidi politicians have also drawn comparisons between jailed draft evaders and hostages held by Hamas, a parallel that has sparked criticism from other sectors of Israeli society.

Meanwhile, the “Code Black” hotline — a network that mobilizes protests in response to arrests of bochurim or military police operations in Chareidi areas — issued guidance ahead of Purim. The group warned of increased police presence during festivities and urged participants to exercise caution.

The hotline cautioned against escalating routine police encounters into confrontations and warned that arrests or criminal charges could have long-term consequences, including lasting records in police databases.

If a “Code Black” alert is issued — a mass message capable of drawing hundreds of protesters within minutes — participants were instructed to “maintain composure, avoid confrontations with security forces and certainly not be dragged into violence.”

“Harm or irresponsible behavior will carry serious consequences for both the individual and the public as a whole,” the statement said.

