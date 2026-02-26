Behind Closed Doors: The Heavy Risks Secretly Discussed in Israel

As tensions soar amid a possible US strike on Iran, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has been holding closed-door discussions with Israel’s political leadership, presenting the possible consequences of a prolonged confrontation with Iran—from paralysis of Ben-Gurion Airport and damage to the home front to erosion of air-defense systems and prolonged attrition campaigns.

However, the IDF has avoided statements to the public, with Zamir choosing not to publicly detail the implications of a large-scale clash with Iran, Yediot Achranot reported.

Sources say the IDF has largely refrained from public briefings on the subject, even as political leaders continue signaling in the media that a military confrontation remains possible.

In private discussions, officials reviewed scenarios harsher than those that occurred in the 12-day war with Iran in June 2025, including mass-casualty incidents on the home front, major infrastructure damage, and even the possibility of IDF aircraft being shot down over Iran.

One scenario that was presented is a prolonged war of attrition, in which Iran would fire missiles at a steady but relatively moderate pace over months, potentially disrupting flights at Ben-Gurion Airport and harming the Israeli economy.

The IDF also estimates that Hezbollah could attack Israel in the case of a regional escalation. Although it did not take part in the previous operation against Iran, the terror group has since rebuilt, received funding from Tehran, and amassed a large arsenal of precision missiles, rockets, drones, and combat forces. Coordinated fire from Lebanon, Iran, and allied forces in Iraq and Yemen is something the IDF has trained for but never actually faced.

Alongside the risks, potential opportunities were also presented. Some assessments suggest a more extensive conflict could significantly damage Iran’s military and economic capabilities at a time when the regime is already under internal pressure. Security officials believe that there is now a unique opportunity to weaken the regime, partly due to the expanded U.S. military presence in the region and political support in Washington.

At the same time, the IDF is aware of the potential costs. Air-defense systems have been significantly worn down in previous rounds, and replenishing their stockpiles is continuing at an accelerated pace. Similar warnings have been heard in the United States regarding ammunition depletion in the event of a prolonged conflict.

Meanwhile, the wave of reports about US preparations in the region is heightening the sense of anxiety among the Israeli public. Military officials assess that the lack of an orderly public information effort is contributing to the rising level of concern, as the relatively rare appearances by the IDF spokesperson are not enough to counterbalance the flood of publications and speculation.

Within the defense establishment, officials stress that the scenarios presented are not binding forecasts but only possible assessments. Still, their very existence underscores how complex the decision to enter a campaign against Iran is, and highlights the gap between public discourse and the discussions taking place behind closed doors.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)