Israeli Air Force Bans Food Deliveries To HQ Over “Pizza Index” Security Fears

The Israel Air Force has issued new internal guidelines instructing soldiers not to order food deliveries to the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, citing concerns that spikes in orders could inadvertently signal impending military activity.

According to directives obtained by Ynet, the IAF is worried that patterns similar to the so-called “Pentagon Pizza Index” — a theory suggesting that increased food orders near U.S. defense facilities can foreshadow military action — could be used to monitor activity at Israeli bases.

The newly posted instructions at the Kirya outline several measures designed to “avoid giving advance warning to the enemy.” Soldiers are urged to refrain from placing large food orders or ordering at unusual hours, both of which could create noticeable deviations from routine patterns.

The directive also cautions personnel against sharing real-time location data through food delivery applications, warning that such digital footprints could expose operational vulnerabilities.

“Maintain a routine — deviation from routine is the strongest signal,” the guidance states.

The “Pentagon Pizza Index” dates back to the early 1990s, when observers noted a surge in pizza deliveries to U.S. government buildings in Washington ahead of major military developments, including the Gulf War. In recent years, social media accounts have tracked traffic data and delivery activity near the Pentagon as an informal indicator of possible U.S. military operations.

While the Pentagon has repeatedly dismissed the accuracy of the index, noting the wide array of dining options available within its own facilities, Israeli military officials appear to be taking a more cautious approach.

