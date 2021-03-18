Final Poll Shows Netanyahu May Eke Out Government If Bennett Joins

The final poll for Israel’s elections for the 24th Knesset, taking place in six days, was submitted Tuesday night by Kan News, with results showing that Prime Minister Netanyahu will be able to form a narrow right-wing government of 62 seats if Yamina leader Naftali Bennett agrees to join it.

The poll predicts Likud rising in popularity and garnering 30 seats, one-quarter of the Knesset. Yesh Atid will also rise, winning 21 seats, and Yamina will win 12 seats.

The poll shows the New Hope party of Gideon Sa’ar declining, winning only 11 seats. The Joint-Arab List will also decline, winning 8 seats, and Yisrael Beiteinu and Shas will each win 8 seats.

The United Torah Judaism party will win 7 seats, and Labor will fall to 6. The Religious Zionist party of Betzalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir rose from 4 to 5 seats. Blue and White is predicted to win only four seats.

The poll showed the left-wing Meretz party and the Arab party Ra’am as hovering near the electoral threshold.

Finally, the poll showed that the right-wing bloc of Likud, the Charedi parties, and the Religious Zionist party will win 50 seats. If Bennett’s Yamina party joins the right-wing bloc, a narrow right-wing government of 62 seats can be formed.

