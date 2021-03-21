LIBERAL MEDIA TURNS ON BIDEN: Networks Blast “Media Blackout” On Border Crisis, Lack Of Transparency [VIDEO ROUNDUP]

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas traveled to the US-Mexico border on Friday with a group of bipartisan senators. Typically on such a trip, a cabinet secretary and lawmakers would be accompanied by reporters or a member of the White House press pool to feed notes back to newsrooms.

But on this trip, the Biden administration blocked that from happening.

It’s part of a larger pattern of restricted media access at the southern US border – despite promises of transparency and the fact that at least 14,000 migrant children are detained in federal custody amid a surge in migrants attempting to enter the country.

Nearly every media outlet in the nation – including the Liberal networks who normally protect President Biden from criticism, have turned on the Administration.

Watch the following video roundup to see:

ABC on Biden’s border crisis: “to do that 180 without really any preparation,” “he owns this,” “tone deaf,” “doesn’t have a plan”

NBC News’ Chuck Todd fact checks DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas after he claims that border is secure amid the crisis

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas refuses to answer how many migrants are testing positive for COVID-19

Fox News’ Chris Wallace calls out DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for Biden’s media blackout on the border crisis

CNN’s Bash confronts DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on border-state Democrats saying Biden has fueled the crisis

CNN’s Pamela Brown slams Biden’s “media blackout” on the border crisis

