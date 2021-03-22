SHOCKING HATE CRIME IN THE UK: Pregnant Jewish Woman Suffocated, Viciously Punched [VIDEO]

A pregnant Jewish woman was rushed to the hospital after being stalked, suffocated and viciously punched in the Stamford Hill neighborhood of London.

The attack took place on Manor Road in Stamford Hill at 6:30pm on the 19th of March.

A pregnant woman and her unborn baby survived the terrifying attack after a male suspect attacked her from behind, placed a pillow over her head and proceeded to punch the victim several times in the vicious unprovoked attack.

Shomrim and the police are urgently appealing for witnesses and anyone with information on the suspect – who fled the scene – to immediately contact police.

WARNING – GRAPHIC VIDEO BELOW

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)