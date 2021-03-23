POLLS CLOSE IN ISRAEL: Exit Polls Show Netanyahu Has 61 Seats To Form Government

The polls have just closed in Israel (10:00PM), and all three exit polls indicate that PM Netanyahu will have support to form a right-wing government.

This includes Likud, Shas, UTJ (Degel Hatorah / Agudah), Yamina (Naftali Bennet), and the Religious Zionist party (Smotritz / Ben Gvir).

Channel 13 Exit Poll:

Likud: 33

Yesh Atid: 16

Joint List: 8

Yisrael Beytenu: 8

Shas: 8

Blue and White: 8

Labor:7

Yamina:7

United Torah Judaism: 7

Meretz: 7

Religious Zionism: 6

New Hope: 5

Ra’am:0

Pro-Netanyahu bloc: 54

Anti-Netanyahu bloc: 59

Yamina: 7

Channel 11 (Kan) Exit Poll:

Likud: 31 seats

Yesh Atid: 18

Shas: 9

Joint List: 8

United Torah Judaism: 7

Yamina: 7

Religious Zionism: 7

Blue and White: 7

Labor: 7

Yisrael Beytenu: 7

Meretz: 6

New Hope: 6

In terms of blocs, that adds up to 54 for the pro-Netanyahu camp – or 61 if Netanyahu wins the support of Naftali Bennett’s Yamina.

Channel 12 Exit Poll:

Likud – 31

Yesh Atid – 18

New Hope – 6

Joint List – 9

Yamina – 8

Yisrael Beytenu – 6

Shas – 9

UTJ – 6

Labor – 7

Meretz – 6

Religious Zionism – 7

Ra’am – 0

Blue and White – 7

The channel gives a tentative pro Netanyahu bloc 53 seats, and an anti-Netanyahu bloc 59 spots, and Yamina, which can swing either way, eight seats.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)