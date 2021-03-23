POLLS CLOSE IN ISRAEL: Exit Polls Show Netanyahu Has 61 Seats To Form Government

The polls have just closed in Israel (10:00PM), and all three exit polls indicate that PM Netanyahu will have support to form a right-wing government.
This includes Likud, Shas, UTJ (Degel Hatorah / Agudah), Yamina (Naftali Bennet), and the Religious Zionist party (Smotritz / Ben Gvir).
Channel 13 Exit Poll:
Likud: 33
Yesh Atid: 16
Joint List: 8
Yisrael Beytenu: 8
Shas: 8
Blue and White: 8
Labor:7
Yamina:7
United Torah Judaism: 7
Meretz: 7
Religious Zionism: 6
New Hope: 5
Ra’am:0
Pro-Netanyahu bloc: 54
Anti-Netanyahu bloc: 59
Yamina: 7
Channel 11 (Kan) Exit Poll:
Likud: 31 seats
Yesh Atid: 18
Shas: 9
Joint List: 8
United Torah Judaism: 7
Yamina: 7
Religious Zionism: 7
Blue and White: 7
Labor: 7
Yisrael Beytenu: 7
Meretz: 6
New Hope: 6
In terms of blocs, that adds up to 54 for the pro-Netanyahu camp – or 61 if Netanyahu wins the support of Naftali Bennett’s Yamina.
Channel 12 Exit Poll:
Likud – 31
Yesh Atid – 18
New Hope – 6
Joint List – 9
Yamina – 8
Yisrael Beytenu – 6
Shas – 9
UTJ – 6
Labor – 7
Meretz – 6
Religious Zionism – 7
Ra’am – 0
Blue and White – 7
The channel gives a tentative pro Netanyahu bloc 53 seats, and an anti-Netanyahu bloc 59 spots, and Yamina, which can swing either way, eight seats.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)