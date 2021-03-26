PSAK HALACHA: Lakewood Rabbonim Instruct COVID Patients To Get Treatment On Shabbos And Yom Tov

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING COVID TREATMENT OVER SHABBOS / YOM TOV

B”H we now have Monoclonal Antibodies available which have been shown to highly reduce the risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID.

If you are COVID positive or have COVID Symptoms with any the following:

– Overweight (BMI 35+)

– Chronic Kidney Disease

– Diabetes

– Immunosuppressive Disease

– Immunosuppressive Treatment

– Pregnant in 2nd and 3rd trimester

– 55 Years of age or older with:

Cardiovascular disease Hypertension (High Blood Pressure) Chronic Respiratory Disease Asthma



– 65 Years of Age or older

– Other Medical conditions / High Risk

Call the 24/7 hotline at 828-4-Plasma (828-475-2762) even on Shabbos or Yom Tov with a

shinui to set up treatment. A Non-Jew should be used for transportation (we can assist in

setup) to and from treatment.

Call the hotline if you have Risk factors. Do NOT delay, as this may be a matter of Pikuach

Nefesh. Early treatment is vital.

Chag Kosher V’Sameach.

SIGNED BY MANY LAKEWOOD RABBONIM

