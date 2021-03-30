Shots Fired On East 29 Street And Ave K In Flatbush On Second Day Of Pesach

Gunshots were fired in the heart of Midwood (Flatbush) today, the second day of Pesach.

Sources tell YWN that the incident occurred at around 4:30PM on East 29th Street near Avenue K. It appears that a “road-rage incident” ended with a person firing shots at another vehicle.

Thankfully, no one was hurt and the vehicles sped away.

The NYPD and Flatbush Shomrim tell YWN that Detectives are investigating, and are informing the community that the incident appears isolated and was not directed at the community whatsoever.

