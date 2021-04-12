One Dead In Holon Car Explosion – Police Say It Was Targeted Attack [VIDEOS]

The driver of a car was killed when his car exploded on Yirmiyahu Street in Holon on Sunday afternoon.

According to a Police department spokesperson it appears that the incident was a targeted attack caused by an explosive device that was attached to the vehicle and investigators, were active at the scene scanning the area for any evidence that may point to that conclusion.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yosef Shushan, who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: “I arrived in a United Hatzalah ambulance together with other volunteers from the area in response to an emergency regarding a car that was on fire. According to one of the eye-witnesses at the scene, the car exploded. Sadly, the man in his 30s who was inside the vehicle at the time was found without signs of life and pronounced dead at the scene.”

Magen David Adom issued a statement that said that its paramedics pronounced the death of the driver at the location. Paramedic Guy Salman was quoted as saying. “When we arrived at the scene we noticed in the middle of the road a vehicle that completely fell apart as a result of the explosion and was on fire. Police and fire services at the scene worked tirelessly to put out the fire. The victim was lying on the road while suffering from serious injuries all over his body. We were forced to pronounce his death at the scene.”