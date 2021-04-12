Chicago: Ger Tzedek Murdered By Roommate

A 34-year-old man allegedly beat his roommate to death and then hid the body for weeks inside a West Rogers Park apartment, the Chicago Sun-Times teports.

Anton Urbinkas was charged with first-degree murder after admitting to beating Mark Criddell – a Ger-Tzedek named Akiva Mordechai ben Avraham Z”L – with the leg of a bed frame that had a screw or a nail poking out of it, Cook County prosecutors said in court Friday. He was 49-years-old.

Urbinkas didn’t call for help and later covered the body with coffee grounds, a powder to neutralize pet odors and other chemicals to hide the smell of the decomposing corpse, the Sun-Times reported.

Police found the NIftar’s body on March 28 when they were called for a well-being check at the apartment in the 6400 block of North Sacramento Avenue. Prosecutors said a neighbor called to report “the smell of death,” the Sun-Times reported.

Urbinkas allegedly told investigators he had killed Criddell during an argument. He was arrested Wednesday and ordered held without bail.

Unfortunately, his Levaya has not yet taken place due to a murder investigation, but Askonim tell YWN that the are hopeful that it will be held in the next day or so.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

