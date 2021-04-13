NYT REPORT: Gov. Cuomo Attended Sukkos Event And Said “These People And Their (Expletive) Tree-Houses”

In an article highlighting NY Governor Cuomo’s rise to power and his political career, NY Times Journalist Maggie Haberman writes that Cuomo reportedly voiced his frustration with a campaign appearance during his run for Attorney General in 2006.
Haberman says Cuomo was attending an event on Sukkos, and said “These people and their (expletive removed) tree houses,” Cuomo said to his team, according to The Times.
A spokesman for the Governor denied the comment.
“His two sisters married Jewish men, and he has the highest respect for Jewish traditions,” the spokesman said.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Two bitter antisemitic entities each trying to get the other!
That was fifteen years ago. I doubt this spokesman was there at the time.
Vote Democrat, right?
and he has the highest respect for Jewish traditions,” the spokesman said.
Like closing shul’s?
Or maybe putting Jewish neighborhoods in red zone while other neighborhoods with the same or more cases barely making it to yellow zone?
Give me a break.
He’s a piece of trash and it’s going down hard.
Why would he say otherwise?? Why are you constantly pining away for approval of these beheimas.. should he care about a yid sitting in a sukkah? dear yidden.. didn’t you leave mitraim on pesach.. ?? You are surrounded by people who think you are in a treehouse.. wake up already and shake that golus out of your head and neshama.. Esav sone Yaakov.