NYT REPORT: Gov. Cuomo Attended Sukkos Event And Said “These People And Their (Expletive) Tree-Houses”

In an article highlighting NY Governor Cuomo’s rise to power and his political career, NY Times Journalist Maggie Haberman writes that Cuomo reportedly voiced his frustration with a campaign appearance during his run for Attorney General in 2006.

Haberman says Cuomo was attending an event on Sukkos, and said “These people and their (expletive removed) tree houses,” Cuomo said to his team, according to The Times.

A spokesman for the Governor denied the comment.

“His two sisters married Jewish men, and he has the highest respect for Jewish traditions,” the spokesman said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)