PACKING THE COURT: Dems Claim Republicans “Stole The Court”; Nadler Says We Are “Un-Packing Court”

A group of Democrats Thursday formally launched a legislative effort to pack the Supreme Court by adding four new justices, in a move that was hailed by progressive activists but quickly met with fierce GOP opposition and skepticism by Democratic leadership.

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., along with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Judiciary Committee members Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., and Hank Johnson, D-Ga., stood outside the Supreme Court Thursday to announce their new legislation to expand the high court from 9 to 13 justices.

They said the far-right has hijacked the court thanks to “norm-breaking” moves by Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and expanding the number of justices is necessary to restore balance and integrity to the highest court in America.

Earlier, a reporter asked Speaker Pelosi about this move:

REPORTER: “Do you support Jerry Nadler’s bill to expand the Supreme Court by four seats and would you commit to bringing that bill to the floor?”

PELOSI: “No. I support the president’s commission to study such a proposal. — It’s not out of the question.”

“Republicans stole the Court’s majority, with Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation completing their crime spree,” Markey said in a statement. “Of all the damage Donald Trump did to our Constitution, this stands as one of his greatest travesties. Senate Republicans have politicized the Supreme Court, undermined its legitimacy, and threatened the rights of millions of Americans, especially people of color, women, and our immigrant communities.”

(Source: Fox News)