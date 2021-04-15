How Meah Shearim Is “Celebrating” Yom Ha’Atzmut Tonight [VIDEO ROUNDUP]

As is their annual “Minhag”, the Neturei Karta members living in Meah Shearim protested against the State of Israel on Thursday evening.

The group of around 200 people, many of them identified as local misfits, consisted of half adults, and half children. Some were wearing sackcloth as they mourned the 73rd birthday of Israel. Most were holding black flags, while others held Palestinian flags.

Some children held posters in Arabic, while others held signs in English.

One man holding a bullhorn and leading the massive protest, chanted remarks which were followed by the usual “Gevald!” reponse from the crowd.

In one of his remarks, probably well-rehearsed in front of a mirror, the man said “Tziyonim are worse than the Nazis, because they only killed bodies, and Tzoynim kill – and are killing Neshamos”.

The party ended off with the burning of Israeli flags.

VIDEOS AND PHOTOS BELOW VIA YEDIDYA EPSTEIN

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)