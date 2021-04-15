BREAKING: Pfizer CEO Says Third Vaccine Dose Likely Needed Within 12 Months

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said people will “likely” need a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine within 12 months of getting fully vaccinated. His comments were made public Thursday but were taped April 1.

He also said it’s possible people will need to get vaccinated against the virus annually.

Pfizer said earlier this month that updated data from its clinical trial showed its vaccine to be highly effective six months after the second dose. The data was based on more than 12,000 vaccinated participants. More data is still needed to determine whether protections last after six months.

(AP)