BREAKING: Israel Stops Giving Entry Permits To Students, Thanks To A Few Who ENGAGED IN FRAUDULENT ACTIVITY

Chaim V’Chessed has learned that, effective immediately, entry permits to Israel will no longer be issued to student visa holders.

This sudden decision by the Israeli authorities is due to the discovery of fraudulent activity involving entry permits. Several non-students have been caught in recent days entering Israel under the guise of students. Authorities have learned that unscrupulous individuals charged large sums of money for these illegitimate permits.

An immediate ramification is that student visa holders currently in Israel are advised not to leave Israel at this point, if they desire to return to Israel in the near future. It is unknown how long the permit moratorium will last.

Contrary to some rumors circulating, it is believed that permits which have already been issued will be honored.

This is another unfortunate example of a small group of scofflaws ruin an ongoing program for the entire, law-abiding community.

