WILLIAMSBURG: Hit-And-Run Strikes Multiple Pedestrians – Was This An Intentional Incident? [SEE THE DISTURBING VIDEO FOOTAGE]

Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Williamsburg on Motzei Shabbos.

At around 10:30PM, a minivan parked on Wythe Avenue and Rutledge Street backed into five pedestrians. One person was taken to the hospital by Williamsburg Hatzolah.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. But was this just an accident with a driver who had no drivers license or insurance – the reason for most hit-and-run’s?

Security camera footage shows a disturbing scene.

In the videos below, viewers see the minivan arriving and parking just in front of a crosswalk. The driver is seen getting out, looking around, and appears to be waiting for people to get behind him wait to cross. He then backs his vehicle straight into them. He is then seen exiting the minivan, looks how many people he ran over, gets back into his car and flees the scene.

The vehicle had no license plates on it.

The NYPD and Williamsburg Shomrim were both on the scene and are both asking if anyone has any information to please contact them.

