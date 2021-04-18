Deri Recommends Direct Elections For Prime Minsiter To Avoid Fifth Elections

As the political pickle that Israel finds itself in carries on with little of no end in sight, a new initiative has been proposed by the Interior Minister and head of the Shas Party Aryeh Deri, who suggested on Sunday that Israel re-institute direct elections for the Prime Minister, separate from those for the Knesset itself.

According to reports Netanyahu is recognizing that a right-wing government is going to be impossible should head of the Religious Zionist party Betzalel Smotrich continue to refuse to join a government supported by an Arab party, and head of the New Hope party Gideon Sa’ar continue to refuse to join a government with Netanyahu as the Prime Minister.

It is for this reason that Netanyahu is prepared to accept Deri’s initiative.

In a meeting that took place today between Deri and Bennett on Sunday, Deri broached the subject and is waiting to hear back whether or not Bennett accepts the idea.

According to Israeli political analyst Amit Segel, a proposal will be put to the Knesset already this week, and it is assumed that the Prime Minister will support the initiative as he wishes to avoid a fifth round of elections.

Israel previously held direct elections for the Prime Minister in three elections during May 1996, May 1999, and the special election of the prime minister in February 2001.

Netanyahu won the direct elections in 1996 by less than a percent and then proceeded to lose the direct elections in 1999 by 13 percent of the vote.

