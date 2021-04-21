DEBLASIO’S NYC: NYC Sees Whopping 250% Increase In Shootings Last Week

New York City saw another spike in shootings last week, new NYPD data shows.

Twenty-nine people were shot in 28 separate incidents between April 12 and April 18, NYPD statistics obtained by the New York Post show.

That figure represents a 250 percent increase in the number of shootings that happened during the same week last year, when eight people were shot in eight separate incidents, the outlet reported.

Homicides were down year-over-year last week, according to the report. Four people were killed in New York City last week, compared to 10 in 2020.

(AP)