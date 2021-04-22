ESCALATION: Syria Fires “Surface-To-Air Missile” Into Israel, IDF Responds With Airstrikes [VIDEOS]

The Israeli military says that a missile was fired into Israel from neighboring Syria early Thursday, and that it has struck targets in Syria in response.

Air raid sirens sounded in Dimona, home to Israel’s secretive nuclear reactor, indicating a possible incoming attack. Minutes later, social media lit up with residents from across Israel saying they heard loud explosions. Some reported that the explosions were so strong, they shook their houses. Sounds of explosions were reported near Jerusalem, Modiin, Rechovot, Kiryat Ono, Beersheba and more.

The IDF later released a statement which said “A surface-to-air missile was fired from Syria to Israel’s southern Negev. In response, we struck the battery from which the missile was launched and additional surface-to-air batteries in Syria.”

Brig.Gen. Hidai Zilberman told reporters that a SA-5 anti aircraft missile had been fired at Israel, as the IAF was carrying out airstrikes in Southern Syria, and was not directed at any target. The missile landed in the Negev. Thankfully, no damage was reported in Israel.

Israel responded by striking multiple aircraft batteries in Syria.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)