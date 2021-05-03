HATER ARRESTED: Man Charged With “Numerous” Hate Crimes For Allegedly Vandalizing New York Synagogues

A suspect sought in the vandalism of four synagogues in a New York City neighborhood has been arrested and charged with “numerous” hate crimes, authorities said.

Jordan Burnette, 29, was charged Saturday with burglary as a hate crime and “also faces numerous charges related to the many acts of vandalism as hate crimes that have taken place in this community,” Jessica Corey, commanding officer of the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force, said during a press briefing.

Burnette was arrested after he allegedly became “uncooperative” and wouldn’t provide his ID while being issued a moving violation ticket for riding a bicycle against the flow of traffic around 3 a.m. Saturday in the Bronx neighborhood of Riverdale, Corey said.

He fit the description of a person sought in a “hate crime criminal mischief pattern” in the neighborhood, Corey said.

Officers canvassed the area where Burnette was stopped and found a van with a broken windshield. Security footage from a nearby home showed Burnette allegedly throwing a rock at the windshield, Corey said.

The same footage also showed him allegedly leaving the parking lot of the Conservative Synagogue Adath Israel of Riverdale, where officers discovered a shed had been broken into.

(AP)