NYC ELECTION: Eric Adams Leading In Poll In Mayoral Election

Brooklyn Boro President Eric Adams is leading the field of mayoral candidates in a new poll, Politico reports.

Adams was the first-place pick for 21 percent of the respondents in a three-day survey conducted by Washington, D.C.-based firm GQR, according to a copy of the survey obtained by POLITICO.

Andrew Yang followed at 18 percent, and City Comptroller Scott Stringer had 15 percent support.

Many political pundits were recently questioning why most Mosdos in Boro Park unanimously threw their support behind Yang last week, when Yang is an unknown – someone who just recently arrived in NYC, and who has no idea how NYC Government operates. Adams on the other hand, spent many years as an NYPD Officer, a NY State Senator, and now Brooklyn Boro President, and who is no stranger to the Jewish community.

Highly credible sources tell YWN that the reason for the overwhelming support of the Mosdos, is that someone was promised a top position in a Yang administration should he be elected.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)