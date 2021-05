As Israelis were waking up following a restless night of rocket fire from terrorists in Gaza, a rocket slammed into a residential apartment building in Ashkelon.

MDA medics and paramedics provided medical treatment on scene and transported 6 injured individuals to Barzilai Hospital. Amongst the wounded included a 40-year-old man and a 63-year-old man with shattered glass to their limbs and four others in mild condition.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)