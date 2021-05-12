PELOSI: Israel Has The Right To Defend Itself

Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the escalating rocket attacks by Hamas:

“I condemn the escalating and indiscriminate rocket attacks by Hamas against Israel. Israel has the right to defend itself against this assault, which is designed to sow terror and undermine prospects for peace.

“Every civilian death is a tragedy that we mourn. Hamas’s accelerating violence only risks killing more civilians, including innocent Palestinians.

“The recent inflammatory provocations including by extremist forces in Jerusalem have exacerbated the situation, and restraint must be shown by all to de-escalate the crisis.”

Let us all pray that the situation will be resolved immediately and peacefully.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)