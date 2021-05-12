WATCH: Netanyahu Pleads With Israelis Not To Take Law Into Their Own Hands

Following a night of out of control violence, and the attempted lynching of Jews and Arabs, PM Netanyhau spoke to the nation.

“Nothing justifies lynching Arabs among Jews, and nothing justifies lynching Jews by Arabs.

“We will not accept this. It is not us to use this violence. We will return the control and governance to the cities of Israel. In all cities, in mixed cities, in Jewish cities, everywhere.”

“Let us unite together to do the task we need as citizens of our country – to restore governance, eliminate this anarchy and preserve and restore the security and peace we all deserve,” Netanyahu added.

“I don’t care if your blood is boiling. So it’s boiling. It’s irrelevant. You can’t take the law into your own hands. You can’t come to an Arab civilian and try to lynch him, just as we can’t see Arab citizens do so to Jewish citizens. This will not stand.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)