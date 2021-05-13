INSANE FOOTAGE: Lod Violence Already Underway Before Dark As 2 Jews Shot And Another Stoned

Just before the nightly curfew began in the mixed city of Lod, three Jewish Israelis were injured as violence broke out while the sun still shone in the sky. An IDF soldier was seriously injured by rioters after he was beaten and reportedly shot. He suffered a skull fracture and a cerebral hemorrhage, Ichilov hospital says after the soldier drove to the hospital by himself. The incident reportedly took place in the Ganei Aviv neighborhood.

In a separate incident, a man was stoned by Arab rioters in the industrial area of the city. He was treated for his injuries at the scene and went to Assaf HaRofeh hospital.

On Exodus Street, a Magen David Adom EMT was shot in the legs. The EMT was taken to Assaf HaRofeh hospital by an ambulance and was admitted to the Emergency Room. According to a statement by the hospital, he was in stable and moderate condition.

Earlier in the day, a Jewish man was stabbed as he was walking to shul. He was in serious condition but stable.

The curfew last night did little to stem the tide of violence in the city as the police seem to not have an answer with regard to how to stem the violence. Tonight appears to be another harrowing night for the beleaguered city of some 80,000 people, of which approximately 30 percent are Muslim.

