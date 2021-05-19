AOC, Anti-Semite Tlaib Introduce Resolution To Block Massive Arms Sale To Israel

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., announced Wednesday that they are introducing a House resolution to block a $735 Million arms sale to Israel.

“For decades, the U.S. has sold billions of dollars in weaponry to Israel without ever requiring them to respect basic Palestinian rights. In so doing, we have directly contributed to the death, displacement and disenfranchisement of millions,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement Wednesday.

“At a time when so many, including President Biden, support a ceasefire, we should not be sending ‘direct attack’ weaponry to [Israeli] Prime Minister Netanyahu to prolong this violence.”

Tlaib, who is of Palestinian descent and has family in the region, said in her own statement, “Approving this sale now, while failing to even try to use it as leverage for a ceasefire, sends a clear message to the world — the U.S. is not interested in peace, and does not care about the human rights and lives of Palestinians.”

According to the Post report, most of the sale was of “Joint Direct Attack Munitions, or JDAMs — kits that transform so-called ‘dumb’ bombs into precision-guided missiles.” The resolution is also being introduced by Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., former co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. It has six additional sponsors, all Democrats.

(Source: Yahoo News)