Miracle In Sderot: Baby Is Unharmed After Rocket Lands In Room

An incredible neis occurred in Sderot on Wednesday evening when a barrage of five rockets hit the city.

Three of the rockets damaged buildings and one actually landed in a room where a baby was sleeping but unbelievably the baby emerged unscathed.

A Channel 20 reporter who was at the scene said: “Hakadosh Baruch Hus does nissim upon nissim” as the cries of the hysterical mother could be heard in the background. Although the mother was relieved, she was not calm enough to be interviewed for the report.

A private home in Sderot that sustained a direct hit lightly to moderately injured a 65-year-old man.

Later on Wednesday, a building in Netivot sustained a direct hit but no injuries were reported. In Ashkelon, a rocket fell in a park near apartment buildings but again, no injuries were reported.

