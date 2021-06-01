Three People Shot In Spring Valley Gang-Related Shooting, One Victim Dead [VIDEOS]

Police were investigating a shooting in Spring Valley Monday night, that left one person dead, and two others injured.

It happened at around 10:30PM in the vicinity of Rose Avenue and Fred Hecht Drive.

One victim was pronounced dead, and two others were rushed to the hospital.

The shooting’s are reportedly gang related.

Police have taken one person into custody, although it does not appear that he is one of the shooters, but instead a person who was arguing or fighting with police who responded to the scene.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)