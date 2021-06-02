“Tefillin Protest” By Home Of Meretz MK Who Plans To Criminalize Kiruv

A “tefillin protest” was held outside the home of Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg in Tel Aviv on Tuesday morning as an outcry against her bill to criminalize kiruv, Arutz Sheva reported.

The gathering was organized by Chabad shalichim, who are one of the main targets of the bill since they often organize events in non-religious neighborhoods in Israel, and of course, their tefillin stands are ubiquitous in Israel and throughout the world.

The bill has aroused much furor after Yamina leader Naftali Bennett announced his intention to form a unity government with Yair Lapid and the anti-Netanyahu bloc, which includes the far-left Meretz party.

לאחר שפעילים אירגנו הנחת תפילין המונית בחצר הבית שלה חברת הכנסת תמר זנדברג ובני משפחתה עזבו את ביתם . בתיעוד: הנחות תפילין הבוקר לעוברים ושבים מתחת לביתה של תמר זנדברג

צילום: יונתן גוטליב pic.twitter.com/RqxAkizJem — דוד קשת📸💉 (@davidkesht12) June 1, 2021

The bill is unlikely to be passed in the Knesset but it is reflective of the anti-religious attitude of many of the MKs that will be part of a unity government.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)