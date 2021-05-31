MK In Bennett’s New Bloc Filed Bill Turning Kiruv Into Criminal Offense

One of the MKs in the anti-Netanyahu bloc who will be part of the new unity government (if it succeeds in being formed) is promoting a bill that would make influencing a minor to do teshuvah a criminal offense, punishable with jail time.

The bill, proposed by Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg in 2019, would mean that dozens of Torah-oriented organizations that work with teenagers would become illegal and would brand anyone who influences a minor to perform a mitzvah, such as putting on tefillin, as a criminal.

The bill is unlikely to be passed in the Knesset but it is reflective of the anti-religious attitude of many of the MKs that will be part of a unity government.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)