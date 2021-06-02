“THIS IS CRAZIENESS”: NYPD Commish Blasts “Catch And Release” Bail Reform; This is Putting New Yorkers At Risk [WATCH THIS VIDEO]

The man who randomly punched an Asian American woman in the face in NYC had been arrested 17 times in the past – 8 of them in the past year.
Alexander Wright, 48, was charged with assault as a hate crime, misdemeanor assault and criminal possession of a controlled substance – a synthetic form of marijuana called K2 – in connection with the Monday evening attack, a New York Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson said Tuesday.
Speaking to Spectrum NY1 on Tuesday morning, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea mentioned a previous incident, in which a 65-year-old Asian woman was pushed down the stairs of a New York City subway station on Friday.
“What’s the common denominator?” he asked during the interview. “People that are arrested multiple, multiple, multiple times and released.”
He called it “craziness” that someone who is arrested for committing a crime such as “pushing a woman down the stairs” could be released back onto the street.
(Source: Fox News)
Why is he all upset? Black female democrat AG, Letitia James, is hard at work reanalyzing former President Trump’s personal tax returns from 1978. It’s those dangerous tax returns that threatens every New Yorker. We must all come together to find something, anything, wrong with Trump’s personal tax return. Only then will these black criminals behave themselves. Only then will Asian Americans feel save again. If Cy Vance can somehow get that evil wicked Trump thrown in prison, we would finally have racial justice. We would finally end systemic racism. All residents of this Sanctuary City would be secure.
These filthy rabies infected sewer rat judges who release these animals.
Need to be hunted down and dealt with exactly as you would with rabies infected animals. (After being convicted by a court for the crime of high treason)
What a bigot and racist! He wants to keep people jailed just for expressing themselves by pushing a woman down the stairs???
Chugibigi, I disagree!
Rabies – infected animals should be put to death as humanely as possible; after all, they’ve done nothing wrong.
Those judges and lawmakers, on the other hand…🔥⚡🌊☄
I would think the police commissioner of New York would know the difference between an arrest and a conviction, but apparently, the current one does not.