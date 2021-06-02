“THIS IS CRAZIENESS”: NYPD Commish Blasts “Catch And Release” Bail Reform; This is Putting New Yorkers At Risk [WATCH THIS VIDEO]

The man who randomly punched an Asian American woman in the face in NYC had been arrested 17 times in the past – 8 of them in the past year.

Alexander Wright, 48, was charged with assault as a hate crime, misdemeanor assault and criminal possession of a controlled substance – a synthetic form of marijuana called K2 – in connection with the Monday evening attack, a New York Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson said Tuesday.

Speaking to Spectrum NY1 on Tuesday morning, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea mentioned a previous incident, in which a 65-year-old Asian woman was pushed down the stairs of a New York City subway station on Friday.

“What’s the common denominator?” he asked during the interview. “People that are arrested multiple, multiple, multiple times and released.”

He called it “craziness” that someone who is arrested for committing a crime such as “pushing a woman down the stairs” could be released back onto the street.

