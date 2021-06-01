WATCH: Black Man Punches Asian Woman In Unprovoked Manhattan Hate Crime

The New York Police Department recommended a hate crime charge against a black man who punched a 55-year-old Asian woman in an unprovoked attack in Chinatown on Monday night, the NYPD said in a release.
The unnamed victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, police said.
Alexander Wright, 48, was taken into custody and charged with assault as a hate crime, assault and criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to the release. He was removed to Bellevue Hospital for evaluation, and the drug K2 was allegedly recovered, police said.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Thanks YWN for letting us know the color of the attacker’s skin.
We would appreciate it if you also mention that he has an ‘orange hat’ and ‘blue shirt’.
Probably the man that attacked that lady, he is probably from ISIS. That’s what they do.
White supremacy at its finest!
Any normal person would be left shocked to have witnessed such random and sudden brutality.
This AFRICAN-AMERICAN will be let off due to “mental issues” (meaning color of skin). Too bad none of these people were a jackie chan to engage the perp.
It might be a very wise idea, the next time you go into Manhattan, bring along 2 bodyguards. In case the first bodyguard gets punched in the face, at least you will have the additional bodyguard. Of course it helps to pray for about 25 hours (25 hours of praying) before entering the border line of Manhattan.
It happened already a number of times this year that individuals were walking in Manhattan and suddenly from behind they get viciously attacked by a wild beast for no reason what so ever. President Biden is sending everyone money. Some animals don’t care for the money, they want bones and blood and you can keep your check.
Sorry for presenting to you the true picture.