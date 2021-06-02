WATCH: Trump Jr. Accuses NY AG Of “Political Persecution” In Criminal Probe of Trump Organization

Donald Trump Jr. Blasted New York Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday night, accusing her of “political persecution”.

Trump Jr. made his remarks in an interview on Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox News.

Just two weeks ago, James announced that her investigation into the Trump Organization is no longer purely civil in nature… but are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA.”

TRUMP JR: “I think everyone has been trying to figure that out for five years. I think it’s a political persecution, and I know that because she literally campaigned on it. She was going to investigate the crimes. The problem is it wasn’t as though she was a part of this office, she had no idea.

But in New York, it’s okay to try to persecute your political enemies, to try to target them, to try to hurt them. And they’ve been doing that for over five years. So five years, no actual crime. They are in search of a crime. They’ve been trying to investigate to create a crime because that’s what you’re doing in New York.

Again, shouldn’t surprise us anymore. But if this was going on in a banana republic, we’d be outraged. When it’s going on and one of the largest states in America, everyone seems to be silent on it. And there’s plenty of video out there for people to see, it was literally a campaign promise based on no information, based on no actual knowledge, just that you can do that in New York because it’s a Democrat-controlled state.

There’s nowhere you can go. There’s no one you can appeal to because what you end up with is another leftist judge making the decision and they’re just fine going after their political enemies as well.”