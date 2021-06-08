Retired NYPD Officer Fatally Shot During Dispute Near Boro Park [VIDEOS]

A retired NYPD officer was shot and killed during a dispute outside of a pizza shop in Brooklyn Monday evening.

The incident occurred at about 7 p.m., when according to the NYPD, a 57-year-old former officer and his friend, a 53-year-old retired correction officer, saw a 33-year-old man, who was apparently intoxicated and harassing an 86-year-old man at Korner Pizza at Church Avenue and East Third Street in the Kensington neighborhood.

An initial investigation revealed that the two retired officers intervened and confronted the 33-year-old man and physical fight ensued, which spilled out onto the sidewalk.

The 53-year-old man pulled out a firearm and fired one round which struck both victims, NYPD Deputy Chief Joseph Gulotta said during a press conference following the incident.

“During the course of the struggle, which moved down the block, the 53-year-old male pulled out his firearm and one round, we believe, was discharged, striking both victims,” Gulotta said.

Responding officers discovered the 33-year-old man had been hit in the arm and the retired NYPD officer had also been struck in the chest.

The victims were rushed to Maimonides Medical Center, where the former officer was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The 33-year-old remains in stable condition, officials said.

An investigation is ongoing.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)