7 Israelis Arrested For Attacking Arab In Hertziliya

Israel Police and the Shin Bet arrested seven Jewish-Israeli suspects of a racially motivated attack on an Arab-Israeli in Hertziliya during Operation Guardian of the Walls, it was released for publication on Thursday.

On May 12, emergency medical services received a report of an injured man in a car near a mosque in Hertziliya. The victim, a 61-year-old resident of Taiba, was found to be moderately injured and was evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment.

A police investigation revealed that the Arab had been attacked by a group of masked men who sprayed pepper gas in his face and stabbed him with a sharp object.

As the investigation progressed, the police identified seven suspects of the act and they were detained for questioning.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)