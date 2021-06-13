“You’ll Fight 119 MKs:” Netanyahu Recalls His Meeting With The Rebbe

The Bennett-Lapid government, which is scheduled to be voted in on Sunday, Gimmel Tamuz, the yahrtzeit of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, reminded Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu of his famous meeting with the Rebbe 33 years ago.

Netanyahu posted the words that the Rebbe told him at that meeting in 1988 – that he’ll fight with the 119 MKs of the Knesset but Hashem will be on his side.

“Gimmel Tamuz and I remember what the Lubavitcher Rebbe told me,” Netanyahu wrote. “‘You’ll need to fight with 119 people (MKs) but you won’t be intimidated because Hakadosh Baruch Hu is on this side. Bracha V’Hazlacha. The giving of Hakadosh Baruch Hu is bracha v’hatzlacha.”

Netanyahu has not yet given up on thwarting the new government, with reports on Sunday saying that he and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri are pressuring the members of the Ra’am party to vote against the new government.

