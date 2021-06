Among the thousands who visited the Ohel of the Lubavitcher Rebbe on the Yartzheit on Sunday (Gimmel Tamuz), was Hagaon HaRav Shlomo Amar Shlita, the former Sephardic Chioef Rabbi of Israel.

Rav Amar was joined by a delegation of prominent individuals, including Chief Rabbi of Russia, Rabbi Bereal Lazar, Israel’s Ambassador to the U.S and the U.N., Gilad Erdan, Sephardic Community leaders Mr. Harry Adjmi, Mr. Jack Avital and others.

