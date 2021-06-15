IDF Launches Gaza Airstrikes In Response To Hamas Balloon Terror

0
Smoke rises following Israeli missile strikes on Gaza City, Thursday, May 13, 2021. The four-day burst of violence has pushed Israel into uncharted territory — dealing with the most intense fighting it has ever had with Hamas while simultaneously coping with the worst Jewish-Arab violence inside Israel in decades. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Israeli forces launched multiple airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, early Wednesday morning, the first offensive since a new coalition government took power, coming just weeks after an 11-day conflict with the terrorist enclave.

Blasts were heard at multiple locations in Gaza around 1:00am local time on Wednesday.

The IDF confirmed launching the airstrikes, and said it was in response to over two dozen fires in southern Israel caused by incendiary devices and terror balloons launched from Gaza.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)