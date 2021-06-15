IDF Launches Gaza Airstrikes In Response To Hamas Balloon Terror

Israeli forces launched multiple airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, early Wednesday morning, the first offensive since a new coalition government took power, coming just weeks after an 11-day conflict with the terrorist enclave.

Blasts were heard at multiple locations in Gaza around 1:00am local time on Wednesday.

The IDF confirmed launching the airstrikes, and said it was in response to over two dozen fires in southern Israel caused by incendiary devices and terror balloons launched from Gaza.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)